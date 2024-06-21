Eric Church Blasts Modern-Day Songwriters For Not Honing Their Craft

Eric Church isn't a fan of modern-day songwriters. The singer recently put the next generation of scribes on blast for refusing to hone their craft.

He also took fans down memory lane reflecting on how he learned to get better at songwriting. Speaking on How Leaders Lead with David Novak podcast, Church said it all started at a bar for him.

He said, "I walked in this bar. They were like, 'Hey, that guy's been doing it for 30 years, he's wrote for Waylon, he wrote this song for George Jones.' I just walked up, new kid, introduced myself. And he took a liking to me, and he started introducing me to all the old dogs in town. The guys that were really committed to their craft."

He said that he worked to hone his craft and conversed with those who knew what they were doing.