Kiefer Sutherland Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Father Donald Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland is heartbroken after the death of his father Donald Sutherland. The iconic actor passed away at the age of 88. Following his passing, Kiefer took to social media to remember his father. He shared a heartfelt tribute to his legacy. Kiefer shared a photo of himself and his dad when he was only a boy.

He captioned the post, "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Donald Sutherland Remembered

Previously, Kiefer reflected on what Donald Sutherland's legacy in Hollywood would be. He said he learned acting from his father, and his father's career impacted his own in a big way.

It's hard to think of another actor who's been as prolific and made films as diverse as Ordinary People, Don't Look Now, Fellini's Casanova, Bertolucci's 1900 and The Hunger Games," he said of his dad. "His influence was to make my career as diversified and interesting as possible, which he taught me by doing, not by saying, which was really cool."

In response to the tribute, several colleagues and fans offered condolences and tributes of their own. One wrote, "Thank you for sharing him with us, Kiefer. We all benefitted from the talent and love he put into his work." Another wrote, "THE DIRTY DOZEN is an absolute all timer, as are many of his classics. RIP to a wonderful actor."

Yet another wrote, "Sorry for your loss. Such and incredible filmography, including Klute, Hunger Games, Don't Look Now, Animal House, and especially M*A*S*H."

Still another person wrote, "He was HANDS DOWN...one of the greatest actors of all time. And oh my goodness....WHAT A VOICE! Such a beautiful, melodic, smooth and captivating voice....it mesmerized all who listened to it. There was NEVER a scene your father didn't dominate. EVER. Didn't matter who else was in that scene with him. All eyes were always on THE Donald Sutherland."