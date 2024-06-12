Kevin Spacey Says He's Losing His Home as Legal Bills Pile Up

Sometimes, when it rains, it pours. This is especially true for Kevin Spacey amidst all of his legal woes.

The seasoned veteran in the film industry is currently on a press tour to drum up any possible form of public goodwill. One of his stops includes an interview with British conservative talking head Piers Morgan on his YouTube show. When asked about his current living situation, Kevin candidly explains the downfalls of his legal situation. "Well, it's funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on," he says.

Additionally, Spacey isn't quite sure where he lays his head next. He continues, "My house is being sold at auction. So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. So the answer to that question is I'm not quite sure where I'm gonna live now, but I've been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there."

Piers Morgan pesters him with a few more questions to truly understand his financial trials and tribulations. Upon asking how long Kevin's stayed in Baltimore, he asks why it's being foreclosed. His response is blunt, "'Cause I can't pay the bills that I owe."

Furthermore, he asks if the actor is facing bankruptcy. The LA Confidential lead certainly considered it. For now, he manages to "dodge it." Then, Morgan asks if he has any money. The actor emphasizes once again he's broke with a resounding "none."

Kevin Spacey Still Has Support After Allegations

Kevin Spacey's financial troubles come on the heels of his several sexual assault allegations. The first one arises in 2017, when countless people found the courage to speak up about their experiences in different artistic industries. Kevin's reaction to this is outright denial and revealing he's gay in the process. This does not stop the 20+ allegations that follow, spanning from 1995-2013.

Regardless, he still has Hollywood mainstays that support his efforts to come back to the industry. Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone went out of their way to uplift their friend at his lowest. Neeson earnestly defends his character and claims "our industry needs him and misses him greatly."

We'll see if they support Spacey enough to help him pay for his legal battles.