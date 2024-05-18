Kevin Spacey is 'Enormously Pleased' After Hollywood Stars Send Support

Kevin Spacey is desperately trying to make his Hollywood comeback. A recent documentary is throwing a wrench in his plans. Spacey is all too grateful he has friends to fall back on in the fight.

Channel 4 recently aired their "Spacey Unmasked" documentary, detailing the sexual assault allegations hurled at Spacey. Spacey is irate, claiming that he did not have time to do his due diligence on investigating the claims. He took to X, voicing his displeasure, "Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters."

He continues his digital tirade, declaring his intentions on fighting back against their terms. "Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a "fair opportunity" for me to refute any allegations made against me," he says. "I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided "documentary" about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it's not Channel 4."

Hollywood Mainstays in Favor of a Kevin Spacey Comeback

Despite all the accusations, Spacey still has allies in his fight. In a story by The Telegraph, actors Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone committed their stances in favor of Spacey. Neeson defends his character despite all the allegations. "Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He's sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor," Neeson emphasizes. "He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly."

Stone argues that these were all merely starving actors needing attention. She adds, "It's terrible that they are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn't get their secret agendas."

Talking with Chris Cuomo, Spacey addresses the support he's received in the midst of it all. "I am enormously pleased that my friends have stood up for me this past day, but quite frankly, they've been standing up for me for a long, long time," he declares.

It all reads like someone campaigning to work again rather than true humility. Rather than take any genuine stock in any specific actions, he vaguely and coldly wishes to "get back to work."