In his years spent depicting one of Montana's most influential (fictional) cattle ranchers, Kevin Costner's name has become synonymous with stories of the west and depictions of western America onscreen. So it's fitting that John Dutton himself will take the reins of a new History Channel docuseries about the American west.

Kevin Costner's The West, an 8-episode docuseries which Costner will both host and executive produce, will go beyond typical old Hollywood depictions of the "wild west" to focus on the real history and untold truths of the American west.

According to a description via the History Channel, the series will "transcend the clichés and myths of the 'Wild West' to capture the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the era and continue to shape our country today."

Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin will also serve as executive producer on the project.

No release date has been announced for the project yet.

The news of Costner's newest project comes on the heels of rumors that the Golden Globe-winning actor might be parting ways with the hit Paramount series. Yellowstone.

In February, Deadline reported that Paramount Network is "moving to end their signature show in its current form due to conflicts with Costner's schedule." The outlet also reported that Matthew McConaughey is in talks with Sheridan and company about starring in a Yellowstone spinoff.

In a statement to the outlet, Paramount did not confirm Costner's departure or any other immediate changes to the show's cast. However, the network did share their interest in working with McConaughey.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a spokesperson for Paramount said in a statement to Deadline. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Following the report, Costner's lawyer called rumors that the Dances With Wolves star's schedule was causing friction on set an "absolute lie."

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," said Singer. "It's ridiculous -- and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

The second half of Yellowstone season 5 is set to air this summer on Paramount.