Kevin Costner Snaps At Gayle King Over 'Yellowstone' Questions

Well, that's awkward! Kevin Costner and Gayle King had a couple of tense moments during a recent episode of CBS Mornings. King annoyed Costner by questioning if he and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan are "playing a game of 'whose [ego] is bigger?'"

"[People] say because of 'Horizon,' it caused problems for you on 'Yellowstone,'" she said. "People say this about the two of you: both big egos, both very powerful, both at the top of their game, and that right now, maybe you two are playing a game of whose is bigger? Do you see it that way? Whose is bigger, Kevin?"

Costner said of Yellowstone, "I love the show."

"I loved the show before anybody. It was Taylor and myself. The truth never changes - that love was really strong. The idea of going back - I would do that in a second if I felt that it was ... If it was something that I could do, wanted to do, I would make it fit," he added.

Kevin Costner Shuts Down

However, King wasn't biting at the explanation. She wanted clear answers, which Costner was reluctant to give. King wanted to know why he and Sheridan haven't been "able to work it out." "But the characterization of you isn't necessarily flattering," King told him. "You made demands, you want to have a certain schedule, you want to shoot at a certain time, you want certain money."

King also said, "If it's not that hard, why can't the two of you be able to work it out? People would love to see that."

"This isn't therapy, Gayle, I mean we're not gonna discuss this on the show," Costner replied. However, King insisted that she was a good therapist. Despite this, Costner said that he didn't want to get into all of it but he said he "never missed any obligations."

The interview comes after Costner confirmed he wasn't returning for the finale episodes of the show. Previously, Costner had been on the fence about whether he would come back. He officially put it to bed. "I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue, season five or into the future," he said in his Instagram video. The actor expressed his love for fans.

"I loved it and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning," he shared. He ruled out a return. "I love the relationships that I've been able to develop. And I'll see you at the movies."