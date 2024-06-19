Kevin Costner Breaks Ice on Recent Dating Rumors

The media loves running with a good narrative. Oftentimes, very simple things can get blown out of proportion and makes things internally complicated. Sometimes, it's not even that deep. These are the plights of the celebrity. This definitely seems to be the case for Kevin Costner.

While promoting his new film Horizon: An American Saga, Costner appears on the Howard Stern Show. He takes this opportunity in the interview to dispel the rumors online. No, he's not dating 2000's folk/pop singer Jewel. He insists that they've had "tremendous conversations" but have never gone on dates. ""We have a friendship, we don't have a romance, and we've not dated,"Kevin states. "She's beautiful and smart enough for all those things. It just has never happened for us."

Moreover, Costner really doesn't want the media to muddy the special connection they have with each other. "She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship, because that's what we have," he emphasizes.

How Close is Jewel and Kevin Costner's Relationship?

The media isn't running with this narrative for no reason. Honestly, they don't silence the rumors very well, given how they act in public. Back in December 2023, the two are spotted getting really comfortable. Kevin gently wraps his arm around Jewel. She sits really close to Costner's lap. Reports come out of the two being incredibly flirty. Additionally, there's mutual interest and the two are just now exploring something more than their years-long friendship. Frankly, I don't know any plain, platonic friendship that sees two people this close to each other.

For what it's worth, Jewel hasn't outright confirmed anything either. However, she didn't outright reject the notion. Instead, she merely expresses how highly she thinks of Kevin Costner. She tells Elle Magazine at the time, ""He's a great person. The public fascination is intense for sure."

If there is anything going on between these two lovebirds, they're going to be tightlipped about it until they're ready or proven otherwise.