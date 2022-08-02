Kevin Costner Endorses Republican Liz Cheney Amid Re-Election Campaign

On Yellowstone, John Dutton is open about his political beliefs and what he thinks needs to get done to protect the working ranchers in Montana. It seems Kevin Costner is also passionate about sharing his political beliefs after recently showing support for Rep. Liz Cheney.

Cheney, amid reelection to main her position as U.S. representative for Wyoming's congressional district, shared a photo of the actor on her Twitter account. Costner is wearing a cowboy hat and jeans on what appears to be the ranch set for Yellowstone as well as a t-shirt that reads 'I'M FOR LIZ CHENEY.' Cheney's caption reads, "Real men put country over party."

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll -- Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

The political landscape for Cheney's re-election has certainly been dramatic as she has faced backlash amongst Republican voters due to her open criticism of former President Trump and voted for impeachment following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She has continued to voice her opinion on what she believes Trump's actions were that day during the current Jan. 6 investigation as she runs against Trump's endorsed candidate, Harriet Hageman.

The endorsement from Costner is certainly interesting, considering he has historically been open about identifying as an independent voter. Though he's supported candidates on both sides over the years, he most recently had seemed to veer more to the Democratic side of the aisle.

"I really go back and forth on my votes," the actor told The Daily Beast in a 2020 interview. "The Democratic Party doesn't represent everything that I think, and neither does the Republican Party right now--at all. So, I find it too limiting."

Before Cheney, Costner notably endorsed Pete Buttigieg during his campaign for the 2020 presidential election. He later supported Biden, opening up with Variety in 2020 about what he thinks is important in a presidential candidate.

"I think we really have to have a president for both sides," he said. "And for the people who don't vote for Biden, if Biden wins it's necessary that he address what they're concerned about. I think he has that level of bandwidth to understand that the group that doesn't vote for him needs attention. They have their own concerns and we have to think about that."

