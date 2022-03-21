If we're talking about the most popular characters on Yellowstone, Beth Dutton is always at the top of everyone's list. And for good reason. Kelly Reilly has created a female powerhouse on the Paramount Network's popular western TV series, which has made her one of the most interesting to watch in the Dutton family saga. As tough (and ruthless) as Beth is, her driving force is helping her father maintain their Montana ranch to preserve the Dutton legacy. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his daughter have a unique relationship that's different from his bond with Kayce (Luke Grimes) or Jamie (Wes Bentley). Probably because Beth is the only woman, but also because she turned out to be just as passionate as her late mother, Evelyn, the love of John's life.

It makes sense that the Yellowstone star has been able to make Beth so iconic. She has a solid resume of everything from the TV show True Detective to period pieces like Sherlock Holmes and Pride & Prejudice. Like Beth, Reilly also values her personal life and keeps quiet about her longtime marriage to financier Kyle Baugher. Combine that with Oscar-winner Kevin Costner who needs no introduction? Talk about the ultimate father/daughter duo.

The Dutton Ranch has seen some serious drama, violence, and threats during Yellowstone's four seasons, and frequently, Beth is involved, trying to get her dad what he wants. She makes things happen...no matter what. Here are some of the most significant father/daughter moments so far between Beth and John.

1. When John gave his blessing to Beth and Rip

In Yellowstone season 3, Beth told her father that his loyal ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) was the one and asked him to give her away. While these two have no problem talking about brutal ways they are going to bring down their enemies, we don't often get to see the softer side of John that is typically reserved for his family members. Knowing Beth, he probably thought she'd never want to settle down so this was probably also a special moment for John, who realized that this union would keep Beth close to home forever.

2. When John gives Beth away on her wedding day

Only Beth Dutton would show up questionably dressed, with a Catholic priest she kind of abducted, because she's decided she's ready to get married immediately. While John questions what in the heck is going on, he still recognizes the special moment and walks Beth down the aisle (essentially the front yard) so she can marry the man of her dreams. Beth was definitely all hyped up from trying to figure out who attacked their family at the beginning of season 4 (and end of season 3) so she made sure she tied the knot before her next reckless move. Thankfully, John was able to be there to give his daughter away and formally welcome Rip into the Dutton family. It's also pretty telling that of all the people in the world she could have chosen, her father is the only one she needed to be there for such a significant event.

3. When Beth promises not to sell the ranch

It's almost hard to look back at some of the Duttons' obstacles from the first season because so much has happened since then. But at the time, John was sick, fighting off cancer, dealing with troublesome investors wanting his land as well as a war with the neighboring Broken Rock Reservation. In a vulnerable moment, he asks Beth not to sell the ranch, regardless of what happens to him, and she agrees. Beth has made it pretty clear a few times over the course of the show that she doesn't really care about the land, she cares about her dad. This is one of the first times, but certainly not the last, where she promises she'll do everything in her power to preserve his legacy. So far, she has definitely kept to her word.

4. When John doesn't kick Beth off the ranch

There had been a fair amount of Dutton child turnover in the big house by the time Beth moved in with Rip. Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica moved in with their son Tate for a bit when Kayce started running Yellowstone Ranch. Even Jamie used to live there before he was no longer part of his father's inner circle. As much as Beth hates the Yellowstone at times, it really is her home and she's never been as happy as she is living there with Rip and her (kind of) adopted teen Carter. But she really crossed the line with that whole Summer Higgins situation in season 4 and an argument with her father leads to him telling her to leave.

If there's one person we really don't see get vulnerable in the Yellowstone cast, it's Beth. The English actress did an amazing job in the scene where Beth goes to her father asking if she can stay in her home and apologizing to him for taking things too far. Of course, John told her she could stay and we could all breathe a sigh of relief that-- for now -- nothing was coming between our favorite father/daughter duo.

5. When Beth finally tells John why she hates Jamie

Beth and Jamie Dutton have had such a rocky relationship over the course of the series, it's hard to watch at times. It was during a horrible flashback episode when we discovered that Jamie agreed to Beth getting a hysterectomy at an abortion clinic without her knowledge or consent when she was a teenager. As a result, she can't have children, and Rip (it was his baby, which he never knew about), still doesn't know so that reveal has to be coming at some point. John was (understandably) very upset when Beth made this reveal and screamed at Jamie for making such a horrifying decision for his sister. This was kind of the beginning of the end for Jamie, but it was a big moment for John sticking by his daughter when one of her most heartbreaking secrets is revealed.

