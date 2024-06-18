Kevin Costner Fires Back At Nepotism Criticism Over Casting His Son In New Movie

Kevin Costner just wants to be a good father, okay? Costner cast his 15-year-old son, Hayes, in the movie Horizon: An American Saga. Even though, apparently, Hayes had no prior acting experience.

Costner appeared on the TODAY show to talk everything Horizon. Appeared twice, actually. We got the typical suite of "I'm doing the press circuit" talking points. This is the true definition of an epic. Yeah, okay. Women are so empowered in this one. Uh-huh, yeah. I'm sure that's going to be true about anything set in the American West and/or Civil War.

"I have not shoved my children into the business." Okay, that's where my ears perk up. "I realize there are so many young actors out there that would just kill to be in this movie," Costner added.

"I don't want to take those parts away from them just cause I can place my own children in."

Alright. Well, maybe that's not so bad of a sentiment—

"But, in a sense, it was a smaller part. ... I selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks, he was with me."

Then he talks about how "noble" Hayes' role ended up being. Pfft, nepotism. What is "nepotism" but "hiring internally," am I right? There isn't a distressing societal chokehold regarding the job market at all!

So, not a hard worker, good actor, or any other qualifier. He's, "Beautiful." Huh. I feel like if any other boss hired someone based on this qualification it would not be good. — Bierogi Bert (@bobby_brewski) June 18, 2024

People are taking it all wrong! It's his son! Come on, who else could've possibly played a role that might've needed the money and was more qualified?

"I didn't want to take any acting roles away from any young working actors, but that's exactly what I f— did for s—s and gigs for my son who's never acted or expressed any interest in it lol." This was a response to the above commenter, so, yeah! Everything's fine!

Plus, Horizon was a smash hit, right? Everyone applauded Costner at the Cannes! Well worth the— hold on, my producer is speaking to me. ...What do you mean "mixed reviews"? What about the brave women in the movie? ..."Misogynistic"? I mean, that's one review!

..."Muddled." "Cheesy," oof. "Every magnificent vista and each swooningly romantic moment can't make up for the fact that Horizon is excruciatingly dull."

Yikes. Look, it's Part 1 of 4! Maybe it'll, uh... fix itself by then? Yellowstone, save us!