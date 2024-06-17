Kevin Costner Reveals If He Would Return To 'Yellowstone'

Yellowstone fans have a lot to be hopeful with the show finally filming its final episodes. However, will Kevin Costner return to see the show to the end? The actor recently revealed that he was willing to return to the show.

He told CBS Sunday Morning that he was interested in finishing it out. "If I like the story, where it was going, I would go back," he said. He also confirmed he never broke his contract.

"I did everything that I was contracted to do with 'Yellowstone,' " said Costner.

Previously, Costner got heated about media slandering his name for months. He criticized producers for not defending him when reports came out he was being difficult. According to Costner, he filmed everything required on his end. However, the dates kept moving for the last part of the show.

He said, "I have taken a beating from those f—Cking guys and I know a lot of times where it's coming from. I just elected not to get into that. But if you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong. I did not initiate any of those things. They did. They were doing a tap dance and this poor guy was also having to write so much. And I don't know why they didn't stick up for me."

Kevin Costner On 'Yellowstone'

He continue, "You asked me the question, I'm going to answer it. I don't do press outside my movies. I don't live in the press, in between. Now I'm promoting my movie. I could say no comment all the way through. I won't say my life is fair game. Or that any questions are fair game, but this is a realistic question. I will address it. They should have known that there was going to be an opportunity for me to say something. I didn't have to answer the slings and arrows over the last year and a half, because I've just been busy working. They've been pretty slick about keeping their hands off; nobody was ever on the record."

Previously, creator Taylor Sheridan implied that Costner caused the delay in filming for the show. He implied that Costner wanted to leave the show. "He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with 'Yellowstone.' I said, 'We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],' which we did," Sheridan told the Hollywood Reporter last year.

He added, "Once lawyers get involved, then people don't get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren't true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin, and I don't know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus ... I sure hope [the movie is] worth it."