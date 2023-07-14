Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Is All Smiles Following Child Support Ruling

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is all smiles in photos shared by People following a Santa Barbara County Superior Court appearance. A judge extended the Yellowstone star's monthly child support payments of $129,755. In addition, the judge denied Costner's legal team's request to settle the child support matter before a Nov. 27 trial date regarding the validity of the couple's prenuptial agreement.

In a June 16 filing, Baumgartner alleged that the $248,000 she sought in child support was "less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle." She also requested that Costner pay all of the private school tuition, health care and extracurricular activity fees for the three children they share: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

The high-profile divorce proceedings coincide with the news that not only will Yellowstone be ending after Season 5 ends, but that Costner will be stepping away from his role as John Dutton. Though it's possible he will still return in some capacity to Season 5 Part 2, he has stated that he will not be returning to Montana for filming in 2023 in order to focus on his children.

Costner and Baumgartner became a couple in 1999 and wed in 2004.

Costner and Baumgartner split briefly in 2002 after discussing more children.

"Fear kept me from marrying Christine. [She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn't be an effective father," Costner told Closer Weekly in 2018 (as quoted by Yahoo! Entertainment). "I woke up and thought, 'Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?' That's all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you're most afraid of will save your life."

News broke on May 2 via TMZ that Baumgartner had filed for divorce from Costner, citing "irreconcilable differences."

One day later, Costner's team made a public statement through People.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the statement read. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."