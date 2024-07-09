Kevin Bacon Disguised Himself As A Normal Person But Hated It: "This Sucks. I Want To Go Back To Being Famous"

You see it often. Celebrities complain about their lives in the spotlight and all the cameras following them around. But would they really want to go back to just being normal people? Kevin Bacon sure doesn't. The actor recently disguised himself so he can walk around with the anonymity he craved, and ultimately he hated it.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bacon said he teamed with a prosthetics specialist to disguise himself.

"I'm not complaining," he said, "but I have a face that's pretty recognisable. Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent." He continued: "I went to a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise."

Flash forward to Bacon with fake teeth and a fake nose. He completed the look with a pair of glasses. Bacond decided to test out his look at a Los Angeles shopping mall. And it worked! No one recognized Bacon with his new look. The actor delighted at the fact, saying, "Nobody recognized me!"

Kevin Bacon Hated Being Normal

However, Bacon quickly realized that being a celebrity is better than being a normal person. The actor quickly missed all the attention and special treatment that he normally got. In fact, it sounds like Bacon has forgotten what it feels like to just be normal. His admission is sure to draw some controversy. Simple things like waiting for a coffee inconvenienced him.

"People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice," he said. "Nobody said, 'I love you.' I had to wait in line to buy a f—king coffee or whatever. I was like. This sucks. I want to go back to being famous."

Bacon's not the only one who loves being a celebrity. In 2019, Christina Ricci declared: "I'm not going to lie, I like being famous — I like being well respected. I like that people don't laugh when they hear my name. I like being able to get tables at restaurants and discounts on clothes. My life is exactly the life that I wanted for myself."

Ultimately, Bacon is happy being himself.

"I honestly feel very grateful for where I happen to be," Bacon said. "That I can have two totally different movies coming out within a couple of days of each other, and completely different roles. The fact they would both come my way is the thing that I feel the most gratitude for. I've fought really long and hard for it."