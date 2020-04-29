For $1.4 Million, You Could Live Like Royalty in This Texas Hill Country Castle

If you've been wanting to live like royalty but don't want to leave the Lone Star State, you're in luck. There's a particularly lavish piece of real estate up for sale in Kerrville that will literally make you feel like a king. Who needs the traditional single-family home when you could live in a castle...for the bargain price of $1.4 million of course. Of the homes for sale in the area, this Texas castle has got to be the talk of Kerr County.

This property is just over 4,500 square feet and situated on 10 private acres of land. Originally builtin 1927, the beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and a lot of character. It even has its own greenhouse and a pond on-site! A three-car garage also gives you an extra parking space for guests, which is always convenient.

The home value is self-explanatory as soon as you walk in the front door. This lavish entryway welcomes you with terrazzo tile floors, high ceilings and a beautiful staircase that you'd expect to see in property types like this. You also get original crown moldings in every room, as well as regal carpets and light fixtures that really make you feel like you're inside of a castle.

If you can afford it, hit up the realtors at Re/Max Kerrville to stop by an open house; otherwise, here's a look inside 1126 Jackson Rd Kerrville, TX 78028. Even if you can't afford that down payment (which is most of us), we can still dream about what it would actually be like to live in a modern-day castle.

The dining room is massive, which is to be expected with a lot size of this magnitude, so you'll definitely be the party house.

The kitchen features granite countertops with unique tile floors as well as access to the basement in case you need a tornado shelter -- you are out in the Hill Country! But luckily, you're only an hour outside of San Antonio in case you want to pop into the city periodically. You also get a dishwasher and walk-in pantry, the usual luxuries.

The living room is so big, you could host one heck of a game night. There's room for multiple tables and couches with more stunning chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

The master suite has lovely natural light and plenty of character as well as a huge walk-in closet.

On the separate side of the home, there's a beautiful wrap around porch area with some unique tile floors. It's the perfect spot to unwind at the end of a long day and look out at your thousands of square feet. If you work from home, a table out there would be a pretty ideal work desk during the day. Heck, you could probably turn your backyard into a small golf course it's so big.

