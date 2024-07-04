Kentucky Man Killed By Fellow Customer In Gun Shop After They Accidentally Shot Him

In a tragic series of events, a Kentucky man died at a local gun shop after a fellow customer accidentally shot him. The customer had been manipulating the firearm.

In a statement, the Kentucky State Police's Campbellsburg Post, Post 5, said that the shooting happened in Carroll County on Saturday, June 29. They are currently investigating exactly what happened, but the shooting happened at the Humphrey's Double H Sales gun shop.

Based on the current information, a fellow customer accidentally shot the Kentucky man. Authorities identified him as 50-year-old Worthville, Kentucky resident, Chad Wainscott. So far, police haven't released the identity of the person who fired the weapon. Currently, the police haven't charged anyone with a crime and are viewing it as an accident.

Kentucky Man Dies In Shooting Accident

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a customer in the store was viewing a firearm for sale. And manipulating it when a single round discharged," the statement reads. "Striking the victim, who was also in the store. Other store patrons immediately attempted life-saving measures."

Following the shooting, emergency services transported the Kentucky man to the hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away from his injuries. In a Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home obituary, family members and friends remembered the Kentucky mans as having a "warm smile" and "infectious personality."

"[He] will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him," the obit reads. it was further revealed that Wainscott is the father of two and had a grandson whom he "adored."

"Over the last several years he had just enjoyed working on the farm with his dad," the obit continued. "His love for the outdoors defined him, with some of his favorite pastimes including hunting, collecting guns, hats & knives, searching for four leaf clovers, and capturing the beauty of sunsets and cows through photography. Chad was known to be most happiest outdoors."

The Kentucky man was a father to two children, Corney and Coltin. He was also a grandfather to grandson Lance. He's survived by his parents as well as brother and nephews.