Kenny Rogers' Widow Shares Memories of Late Singer: 'I Miss Everything About Him'

Wanda Rogers, the widow of Kenny Rogers and mother of his 19-year-old twin sons Justin and Jordan, spoke publicly and candidly about the late Country Music Hall of Famer for a People cover story. Wanda's first public statements since Kenny's March 2020 death cast the singer as a good-hearted spouse and parent, not a global celebrity.

"You would think Kenny was the most average guy. He was never pretentious, and he sort of taught [the twins] that. He never needed any special attention," Wanda said. "I miss his love, his support. I miss his touch. I miss everything about him. I wish we could have that one last conversation just to say, 'Are you good? Are you okay?'"

Wanda also praised Lionel Richie, one her late spouse's personal friends and professional collaborators.

"When things are tough, you know who your real friends are. And I think he knew," she said. "[Richie] is truly Kenny's brother. He definitely just wants to make sure that I'm always okay and the boys are okay. He just has the biggest heart."

Even Kenny's death at home got a positive spin as Wanda reflected on his final hours.

"I still get choked up reading it, but it does give me happiness that it was a day full of ice cream and movies," she explained. "With him passing away at home, you don't know how it affects kids. And Justin said the next morning, 'Mom, one thing about dad passing away at home...' And I thought, 'Uh-oh.' And he said, 'His sweet spirit will be here forever.' And I was like, 'High five to that. Yes, absolutely it will.'"

Wanda recently curated Life is Like a Song, a compilation album of songs recorded by Kenny between 2008 and 2011.