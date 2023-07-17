Kenny Chesney Spreads Beloved Rescue Dog's Ashes on the Beach

Kenny Chesney lost his rescue dog Da Ruba Girl at the end of last year, and this week, he said goodbye to her in a powerful way. Chesney took to social media to share a photo of the solemn but special moment he spread his beloved dog's ashes on a West Coast beach.

The photo shows the singer standing on the beach on what looks to be a blustery day as he spreads Du Ruba Girl's ashes on the wet sand.

"Spreading Ruby's love on the West Coast," he wrote, while tagging an Instagram profile sharing memories of the pup.

Chesney shared the news of his dog's passing in December 2022, calling her an "ancient, calming soul."

"She was honest and authentic, she was a protector, she took a warrior's path in the journey of her life," he wrote. "Ruby loved the sun and how it felt on her face. She and I had that in common. Today I know Ruby is sitting somewhere with the sun on her face happy and grateful to have slipped her skin and body that was full of cancer."

He added that he will especially miss the pup in the mornings, as "that's when she and I really connected." He shared a video of this "morning ritual" soon after her death.

"So bye-bye, Ruby. You were a very good girl," Chesney added in the original note. "We loved you and thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally. You were one heaven of a dog."

Chesney also paid tribute to his sweet dog by releasing a song he wrote about her, titled "Da Ruba Girl." The song originally only played on Chesney's SiriusXM channel, No Shoes Radio, but he released it to the world after her passing. All the proceeds from streams and downloads of the song benefit Stray Rescue of St. Louis.