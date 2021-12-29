Kenny Chesney Honors Late Football Legend and Friend John Madden

Fans everywhere have been paying homage to the late John Madden following his death on Dec. 28. The former NFL Hall of Fame coach, known for leading the Oakland Raiders to the Super Bowl, had friends and fans everywhere including country music star Kenny Chesney. Chesney first met the broadcasting legend during the filming of his football documentary, The Boys of Fall, in 2010. The film featured numerous famous football players and coaches, including John Madden.

"When I first met John Madden, I was so starstruck I could hardly interview him," Chesney told ESPN prior to the release of his film in 2010.

Madden and Chesney ended up forming a friendship at the time and remained friends for the past decade. Along with other celebrities, the Nashville superstar took to social media to honor the football legend.

"So long to my good friend John Madden. He was such a big part of the "Boys of Fall" film. We became friends after his interview, and he'll be missed by everyone that loves the game of football. Thank you, John, for your time and for listening to my song and bringing so many people together on a Sunday afternoon. Rest In Peace, my friend."

The Boys of Fall was an additional element to come from Chesney's album Hemingway's Whiskey and its hit song "The Boys of Fall," which was all about playing high school football. Madden joined other football legends including Nick Saban, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre to provide commentary in the Shaun Silva-directed film. Way more than just a music video, The Boys of Fall debuted on ESPN's SportsCenter in Aug. 2010.

The news of Madden's death comes days after his own documentary, All Madden, premiered on FOX on Christmas Day, providing an inside look at his legendary career and legacy. No cause of death has been released at this time.