Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce from Morgan Evans

Country artist Kelsea Ballerini has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans.

The "Half of My Hometown" singer announced the news on Instagram on Monday morning (Aug. 29).

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce," Ballerini wrote. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

Ballerini and Evans met in 2016 when they co-hosted the Australian CMC Awards. They got engaged in December of 2016 and married the following year.

Advertisement

Ballerini has said that the couple attended therapy -- both separately and together -- throughout their marriage.

"Honestly, we both go separately, we go together. I think it's really important. Obviously we have a strange life," Ballerini told Extra. "We are both really busy and don't get to spend as much time together... And just trying to find the things that work for us."

Ballerini will release her fifth album Subject to Change, featuring "Heartfirst" and "Love is a Cowboy," on Sept. 23.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Recreates Two Iconic Shania Twain Looks at 2022 ACM Honors

Related Videos