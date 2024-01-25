Kelly Clarkson Duets With Youngest Mariachi Artist in the World

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" celebrated World Mariachi Day, which falls on Jan. 21, by incorporating 9-year-old Mateo Lopez into a Kellyoke segment.

Mariachi is an ensemble of musicians that typically play ranchera, the regional Mexican music dating back to at least the 18th century. The style evolved over time in the countryside of various regions of western Mexico.

Lopez holds the Guinness world record as the youngest mariachi musician. Per a press release, he's been playing that style of music publicly since he was 4 years and 236 days old.

"My sister plays violin in a mariachi, and I remember watching her practice and perform," Lopez told Guinness."There was a moment at 4 years old that I remember her mariachi playing a song called 'El Relampago' and I had my small guitar, and I started to play it and had so much fun."

Lopez lives in the San Antonio, Texas area. The youngster has gained viral fame and appeared on "Mexico's Got Talent."

Clarkson and Lopez sang "A Mi Manera," which is the Spanish language version of Frank Sinatra's "My Way." Lopez's commanding vocals matched the volume and conviction of Clarkson's, which is no small feat. They were joined by the show's house band as well as a brass section.

Lopez laid out his World Mariachi Day plans for Clarkson.

"I am going to invite all my Mariachi fans to have a big jam session and just sing," he said. "It doesn't even matter if we mess up, we just keep going."

Beyond being a talented singer, Lopez plays guitar, piano and the harp.

It was Lopez's second appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and his first as a performer.

In recent Kellyoke segments, Clarkson has covered U2 ("Pride (In the Name of Love)"), Miley Cyrus ("Used to Be Young") and rising country artist Avery Anna ("Just Cause I Love You").