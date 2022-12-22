Kelly Clarkson took a Kellyoke break from holiday carols on Monday's (Dec. 19) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Instead of singing a familiar seasonal tune, she celebrated Bing Crosby's 1954 musical film White Christmas.

Clarkson and regular collaborator Jessi Collins honored stars Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen by singing "Sisters." The replicas of the film's blue dress and feather fan combos were as on point as the singing, as were the retro-inspired hairdos.

Of course, in addition to the initial performance of "Sisters" in the film, the holiday classic also includes Crosby and the always hilarious Danny Kaye's glamorous lip-sync sequence. That performance got duplicated, too, with members of Clarkson's backing band Y'All recapturing the looks and laughs from that classic scene.

As she's known to do, Clarkson strikes a healthy balance between silly and sincere with a segment that closes with impressive dance moves by all four participants.

"Sisters" isn't the least bit festive, with lyrics that go: "Sisters, sisters, there were never such devoted sisters/ Never had to have a chaperone, no sir/ I'm here to keep my eye on her/ Caring, sharing, every little thing that we are wearing/ When a certain gentleman arrived from Rome/ She wore the dress, and I stayed home." Still, Clarkson and friends' rendition offered a fun respite from Christmas music while celebrating a classic holiday film.

Collins is Clarkson's longtime friend and backup singer. Her lone acting credit on IMDB is for 2007's Spiderman 3.

In White Christmas, Clooney sings her parts of "Sisters," with Trudy Stevens dubbed over Vera-Ellen. It's among the many pop standards penned by composer Irving Berlin. Naturally, the song "White Christmas" got re-recorded for the film. Crosby debuted his signature Christmas song in 1942's Holiday Inn.

