Kelly Clarkson Reunites With Randy Jackson for 'Name That Tune' Challenge

A Jan. 2023 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show reunited the original American Idol winner with one of the series' initial judges, Randy Jackson. To promote Jackson's current gig on the Fox game show Celebrity Name That Tune, he and Clarkson watched as a second guest, Emily in Paris star Kate Walsh, correctly guessed The Bee-Gees' "Stayin' Alive," as interpreted in three notes by the show's house band.

Clarkson presented Walsh's victory in a three-way competition against herself and Jackson as proof that, despite her musical knowledge and competitive nature, she'd do poorly on Jackson's show. Though to be fair, Clarkson helped Walsh shed her doubt about the song's title.

Beforehand, Clarkson teased Jackson for seemingly knowing everyone across entertainment fields. To drive the size of his social circle home, Jackson told the story of when Madonna stole a pair of his sunglasses and wore them in a music video.

"You have cool style. Everybody knows it," Clarkson responded. "Even Madonna ripped it."

Jackson was one of the original three American Idol judges back in 2002, alongside Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul. He stepped down as a judge in 2013 but stuck around until the following calendar year as an in-house mentor. Currently, he's band leader on Celebrity Name That Tune, a revival of a popular '70s series. The third season of Jackson's current gig premiered on Jan. 11.

The Feb. 1 episode of Celebrity Name That Tune will pit American Idol winners Jordin Sparks (Season 6) and Ruben Studdard (Season 2) against each other.

Prior to his television career, Jackson was a record executive for Columbia and MCA Records as well as a producer and session musician.

