Kelly Clarkson recently welcomed actress and comedian Carol Burnett to The Kelly Clarkson Show to celebrate Burnett's 90th birthday and look back on her illustrious career. And during a question and answer session with the audience, Burnett shared an answer that left Clarkson and the crowd in uncontrollable laughter. The question had do with the goals Burnett still hopes to accomplish in her life, and she shared what -- or rather, who -- is at the top of her bucket list.

In the first question posed to Burnett, a fan asked the biggest lesson she's learned in her 90 years, and she shared a wise answer: "Don't take yourself too seriously." However, it was the second answer that especially delighted the audience.

Another fan asked, "Outside of entertainment, what do you still want to accomplish in your life?" Burnett's answer to this was quick and cut and dry.

"George Clooney," she responded.

This answer led to an explosion of laughter among the crowd and Clarkson, who called the moment her "favorite part" of the whole show.

The moment was part of a larger, special interview called Carol Burnett's Scrapbook: Reflecting On 90 Years Entertaining The World. In celebration of her 90th birthday, Burnett joined Clarkson for the extended interview that covered the early days of her career, the launch of her acting career, her time on The Garry Moore Show, hosting The Carol Burnett Show and more. She also chatted about her NBC special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, which aired on April 26.

The special details her distinguished career in comedy and acting and features performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more. Additional celebrity appearances include Allison Janney, Amy Adams, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Lisa Kudrow, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Tracee Ellis Ross and others.

The special is available to stream on the NBC app as well as Hulu and Sling TV (premium subscriptions).