Katy Perry Leaves Little To The Imagination With See-Through Dress at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry certainly knows how to make an impression. Over the years, Perry has garnered attention for her fashion choices as much as her music. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the American Idol judge left little to the imagination.

Perry opted to wear a mesh dress, reminiscent of chainmail. The see-through dress showed off Perry's stomach and legs. She also wore a black bra and underwear to complete the look. Perry paired the dress with knee-high boots and a pair of sunglasses. Perry attended the event as a presenter and made a splash both on stage and on the red carpet.

It's not the first time that Perry has turned heads either. Previously, she also wore a rather revealing dress to the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. For that occasion, Perry opted for a corset and lace-up skirt, and a thong. Perry has been quite vocal about her fashion choices.

Katy Perry Talks Fashion

Previously, Perry told Paper that she always felt like a fashion outsider for much of her career. All that changed when Perry wore a red Maison Margiela dress to the Met Gala in 2017. The dress was red and also modeled after a bridal dress. It struck an impression with fans for the opposite reason, covering the singer head to toe.

"I felt like I belonged in fashion, finally," Perry said. She further elaborated to Vogue, "I loved it so much. I felt like I belonged in fashion finally."