Katelyn Brown Shares Adorable Holiday Photo With Kane and Their Daughters: 'My Favorites'

Kane Brown's spending downtime from his country music career with his wife and "Thank God" duet partner, Katelyn, and the couple's two kids: 4-year-old Kingsley Rose and 23-month-old Kodi Jane. Katelyn recently shared a sweet snapshot from the family's Christmas festivities.

The couple is seated outside and holding their daughters, who are wearing matching sweaters.

"My favorites ??," Katelyn wrote in an Instagram caption for the photo.

It's not the first festive post in recent memory by the Brown family. For Halloween, they all wore Disney-themed costumes.

"Minnie, Daisy, Pluto and Donald are wishing everyone a Happy Halloween !!!! Have fun trick or treating," the couple wrote in an Instagram caption.

In April, Katelyn shared a series of snapshots from time the family spent together during Kane's most recent tour.

"Sometimes we are so exhausted after being on the road, but when I get home and look through all the pictures while we were gone I realize how many unforgettable memories we get to make all while dad works," she wrote.

Kane spoke to People in 2021 about lessons learned from being a dad.

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love," he said. "And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on.

"Kate's been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session," he continued. "There's never anything that she can't handle. She never hits me up and says, 'Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.' She's just there, so she's awesome."

