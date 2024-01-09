Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Are Expecting Baby No. 2: See Their Adorable Announcement

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer will be a family of four before they know it. The couple revealed on Sunday, Jan. 7, that they will soon welcome a new baby to their growing family — their second.

Pardi and Summer announced the news in the most adorable way. A video clip shows the couple walking around their new house that is still very much under construction with their nearly-11-month-old daughter, Presley. The video showcases the family in different scenes — the couple walks with Presley together, then Pardi holds her, then Summer — until finally, Presley sits alone holding ultrasound photos. A few more snaps of Presley holding the photos are shown in the video while Labrinth's "The Feels" plays alongside the clip.

Summer officially confirmed the news in the caption.

"Good thing we have that extra guest room," she wrote with a winking emoji. "We can't wait to fill this home with all of the love from our little family of four."

Fans and fellow artists filled up the comments with messages of congratulations. Katelyn Brown, the wife of Kane Brown who is also currently pregnant, left an enthusiastic comment.

"Sooo excited !!!!! Love getting to be pregnant with my girl !!!!! Alll the sweet babies ?? CONGRATULATIONS," she wrote.

Russell Dickerson's wife Kailey also commented, as did singer RaeLynn, songwriter Shane McAnally, and many more.

Summer later posted a black-and-white photo from the same day, writing, "Pardi, party of 4."

Pardi and Summer tied the knot in November 2020, and they welcomed Presley on Feb. 18, 2023.

The couple often share snippets of their life with their daughter on social media. Pardi notably revealed last month that he gave up drinking, sharing on a Dec. 14 episode of Amazon's Country Heat Weekly podcast that he was 112 days sober.

