On April 22, 2020, just 15 days after the passing of singer-songwriter John Prine, his son Jack Prine shared an acoustic performance of what he considers Prime Prine: "Clocks and Spoons."

The poetic song's from the elder Prine's 1972 album Diamonds in the Rough, which featured the classics "The Late John Garfield Blues" and "The Great Compromise."

"In 'Clocks and Spoons,' Prine is still tackling the problem he's been working on for much of the album -- how to capture, like a fly in amber, what night feels like to him," reads a 2006 post by The Celestial Monochord. "Prine has practically said as much in regard to 'John Garfield'. Songs like 'John Garfield,' 'Torch Singer' and 'Billy the Bum' try to convey what night is like, what afflictions and freedoms it entails -- what's at stake in nightfall."

"Clocks and Spoons" has been covered live by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit plus special guest Brandi Carlile.

Read More: Hear John Prine's Tender 'God Only Knows,' Featuring Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires

Fiona Whelan Prine gave birth to Jack, her first son with John Prine, in 1994. A year later, the couple welcomed a second son named Tommy. John also adopted Jody, Fiona's son from a previous relationship.

Both Jack and Tommy play guitar and sing. A quick YouTube search finds Tommy performing his own cover of one of Dad's classics off Diamonds in the Rough, "Souvenirs."

"Clocks and Spoons" Lyrics

Clocks and spoons and empty rooms

It's raining out tonight

What a way to end a day

By turnin' out the light

Shoot the moon right between the eyes

I'm sending most of me to sunny countryside

Runnin' through sky of blue

Rollin' in the sun

Every day has a way

Of overflowing wine

Shoot the moon right between the eyes

I'm keeping most of me in sunny countryside

Don't know how I did that now

Wonder where it's gone

Must have spent the way I went

Waitin' for the dawn

Shoot the moon right between the eyes

I'm screaming

Take me back to sunny countryside

Shoot the moon right between the eyes

I'm screaming

Take me back to sunny countryside

Clocks and spoons and empty rooms

It's raining out tonight