On April 22, 2020, just 15 days after the passing of singer-songwriter John Prine, his son Jack Prine shared an acoustic performance of what he considers Prime Prine: "Clocks and Spoons."
The poetic song's from the elder Prine's 1972 album Diamonds in the Rough, which featured the classics "The Late John Garfield Blues" and "The Great Compromise."
"In 'Clocks and Spoons,' Prine is still tackling the problem he's been working on for much of the album -- how to capture, like a fly in amber, what night feels like to him," reads a 2006 post by The Celestial Monochord. "Prine has practically said as much in regard to 'John Garfield'. Songs like 'John Garfield,' 'Torch Singer' and 'Billy the Bum' try to convey what night is like, what afflictions and freedoms it entails -- what's at stake in nightfall."
"Clocks and Spoons" has been covered live by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit plus special guest Brandi Carlile.
Fiona Whelan Prine gave birth to Jack, her first son with John Prine, in 1994. A year later, the couple welcomed a second son named Tommy. John also adopted Jody, Fiona's son from a previous relationship.
Both Jack and Tommy play guitar and sing. A quick YouTube search finds Tommy performing his own cover of one of Dad's classics off Diamonds in the Rough, "Souvenirs."
"Clocks and Spoons" Lyrics
Clocks and spoons and empty rooms
It's raining out tonight
What a way to end a day
By turnin' out the light
Shoot the moon right between the eyes
I'm sending most of me to sunny countryside
Runnin' through sky of blue
Rollin' in the sun
Every day has a way
Of overflowing wine
Shoot the moon right between the eyes
I'm keeping most of me in sunny countryside
Don't know how I did that now
Wonder where it's gone
Must have spent the way I went
Waitin' for the dawn
Shoot the moon right between the eyes
I'm screaming
Take me back to sunny countryside
Shoot the moon right between the eyes
I'm screaming
Take me back to sunny countryside
Clocks and spoons and empty rooms
It's raining out tonight