John-Paul Miller's Attorneys Calls Grooming Rumors False, Threatens Legal Action

John-Paul Miller is speaking out about all of the rumors springing up around the death of his wife Mica Miller. His attorney calls the rumors that he groomed her and that he had anything to do with her death false.

In a lengthy press release, Miller's attorneys threatened legal action for false claims against their client. ABC News 15 originally reported claims of grooming against John-Paul. They reported that Mica told police that Miller had groomed her. However, the outlet proved to be inaccurate on the original report, claiming that Mica said she was 10. Instead, Mica claimed Miller groomed her while working for him prior to their marriage. As such, we've updated our own report.

"Following the untimely death of Mica Miller, unfounded rumors and false accusations began circulating on social media and in various media outlets, suggesting Pastor Miller's involvement in her demise," attorney Russell B. Long said in a news release. "This created a buzz, causing local and national media outlets to be proliferating these falsehoods, on a mammoth proportion. Our client refutes any report that suggests he ever abused his wife."

John-Paul Miller Attorney Speaks Out

The attorney pointed out that Mica didn't even move to Myrtle Beach until she was 15-years-old. Likewise, they said that she married her first husband at 18. John-Paul's attorneys talked about Mica's struggles with mental illness, calling her death a sad tragedy. However, John-Paul played no role in her death. Ultimately, police determined that she committed suicide and purchased the weapon on the same day.

They wrote, "It has come to light that Mica Miller struggled with mental illness, specifically bipolar disorder, which, when not properly managed, led to paranoid episodes and self-destructive behavior. Again, Mica suffered from mental illness and some reports made by her in the recent past are nonsensical. This unfortunate reality underscores the importance of destigmatizing mental health issues and ensuring those affected receive appropriate support and treatment. We wish to emphasize that, after a thorough investigation by the Robeson County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office, it has been conclusively determined that Ms. Miller's death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This finding completely exonerates Pastor Miller of any wrongdoing. These baseless claimes and false reporting have caused immense disress and harm to Pastor Miller and his family and needs to stop immediately."