John Mellencamp Walks Out Of Show In A Rage After Getting In Shouting Match With Heckler

John Mellencamp isn't happy! The musician walked out of a concert in a huff last month after getting into it with a heckler at his show.

Mellencamp was apparently in the middle of a story when a heckler tried to shut him up. The concert-goer shouted that Mellencamp should "Play some music." The exchange made the crowd groan in response, and Mellencamp himself wasn't too pleased.

Far from just letting the response slide, the musician grew angry and shouted back, "What do you think I've been doing you (expletive)."

Mellencamp still couldn't let the comment go. The musician flew into a rage."Here's the thing man, you don't know me," he said. "You don't (expletive) know me." He told other concert-goers "find this guy and let me see him after the show." Sounds similar to something Chris Young said recently at one of his concerts.

Another fan shouted at the singer, and Mellencamp was ready to pack things up. I guess, we should forget all the other people who paid their money to see Mellencamp, right? As a fan of the rockstar's music, I would hate to have been at a show like this

"Tell you what I'm going to do, since you have been so wonderful, I'm going to cut about 10 songs out of the show," he said. In fact, Mellencamp teased "Jack and Diane" but stopped the song just a short way in. "You know what? Show's over."

Just In: John Cougar Mellencamp ends show early in a rage because the audience didn?t want to hear him give a lecture about his support of Joe Biden. ? pic.twitter.com/rqJMn6DYKP — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 16, 2024

John Mellencamp's Still Bitter

He exited the stage. Mellencamp did end up returning after cooling off backstage. He played several more songs for the crowd, but it's obvious that he's still a bit bothered. In fact, he openly vented about the experience to The Washington Post.

"It just hits me sideways," he said about fan etiquette at his shows. He didn't specifically namedrop the show in question, but it's clear that he still feels some hard feelings after the performance. Mellencamp said don't come to his shows expecting to party, which goes against what most people love about concerts.

"I do expect etiquette inside of the theater, the same way you would at a Broadway show," he told the Post. "My shows are not really concerts anymore. They're performances, and there's a difference between a performance and a concert. Look, I'm not for everyone anymore. I'm just not. And if you want to come and scream and yell and get drunk, don't come to my show."