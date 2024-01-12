Jo Koy Defends Controversial Taylor Swift Joke From 2024 Golden Globe Awards

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, comedian and actor Jo Koy doubled-down on defending his Taylor Swift joke from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

During Sunday night's (Jan. 7) broadcast, Koy told a joke in his opening monologue that did not leave the singer-songwriter laughing.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," he said.

After the broadcast, Koy gave "Entertainment Tonight" his instant reaction to the moment.

"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," he said. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."

Koy went more in-depth for the Los Angeles Times.

"The whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL," he said. "It's like, the cool thing about the [Golden] Globes is we don't need to do cutaways for ratings. What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There's no ill intent in that joke. The joke is about the NFL and how they keep using cutaways to [her]. And it's an obvious reason why. I'm not saying anything that no one's saying, and it's obvious what that joke was. It's about the NFL."

Koy's comment towards Swift comes after some NFL fans bemoaned the singer-songwriter's frequent appearances on broadcasts of Kansas City Chiefs games. She is, of course, dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift addressed these complaints in her Time Person of the Year interview in December.

"I'm just there to support Travis," she said. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."