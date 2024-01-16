Jo-El Sonnier, Cajun Country Great and '80s Hitmaker, Dies at Age 77

A Cajun country legend and '80s hitmaker, Jo-El Sonnier died Saturday (Jan. 13) of a heart attack. He was 77 years old.

"Jo-El Sonnier had just completed an incredible show at the Llano Country Opry in Llano, Texas," music promoter Tracy Pitcox shared in a Facebook post. "He had entertained over an hour and ended with his signature 'Tear Stained Letter.' He received a standing ovation and I asked him to do 'Jambalaya' as an encore. He performed a rousing rendition of that classic. Jo-El mentioned that he needed to rest for just a few minutes before signing autographs. Unfortunately, he suffered cardiac arrest and was air flighted to Austin where he was pronounced deceased. It is never easy to lose a legend, but he truly spent his final day doing what he loved— entertaining his fans with his loving wife Bobbye by his side."

Sonnier was born in Rayne, La. on Oct. 2, 1946. He began playing his lifelong instrument of choice, the accordion, at age 3. His recording career began at age 11.

Sonnier signed with Mercury Records Nashville in the '70s but failed to gain any chart momentum. In 1980, his album Cajun Life for independent label Rounder earned a Grammy nomination.

A run in the '80s as Merle Haggard's opening act changed Sonnier's career trajectory. He signed with RCA, paving the way for the Top 20 country album Come On Joe. It charted four singles, including No. 7 hit "No More One More Time" and No. 9 entry and Richard Thompson cover "Tear-Stained Letter."

In 1988, Sonnier was nominated for the ACM's Top New Male Vocalist award, which was won that year by Ricky Van Shelton.

Though Sonnier's mainstream success faded shortly before the '90s country boom, he continued making albums well into the 21st century. His 2013 project The Legacy won a Grammy award for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

