Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized for Health Issues, Postpones Tour Dates

Music legend Jimmy Buffett has postponed his tour for the rest of the year after a "brief hospitalization" for health issues.

"Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year," reads a statement posted on Buffett's official Twitter account. "On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year."

The 75-year-old "Margaritaville" singer announced changes for five concerts for the remainder of the year -- dates in Las Vegas, California, Utah and Idaho.

Buffett released his studio album Life on the Flip Side in 2020 and launched his Life on the Flip Side tour in 2021.

"I consider myself more of a performer than anything," Buffett told Billboard back in 2021.

The singer-songwriter has frequently collaborated with country artists, including Alan Jackson and Kenny Chesney, throughout his career and shared a close bond with Jerry Jeff Walker, who played a huge role in inspiring Buffett when he invited him to Key West in the '70s.

Last summer, Chesney joined Buffett for a surprise performance at Nashville's Exit In. More recently, it was announced that Buffett would collaborate with Zac Brown Band for a new version of "Same Boat."

See the list of Buffett's impacted tour dates below.

Canceled or Postponed Jimmy Buffett Tour Dates:

Oct. 8 -- Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena (rescheduled for March 4, 2023)

Oct. 10 -- Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Arena (canceled)

Oct. 12 -- Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center (canceled)

Oct. 15 -- Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena (rescheduled for March 11, 2023)

Oct. 22 -- San Diego, Calif. at Snapdragon Stadium (postponed to 2023, date TBA)

