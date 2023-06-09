Jimmie Allen Sued for Sexual Assault for a Second Time, Woman Claims He Secretly Filmed Her

Country singer Jimmie Allen has been hit with a second sexual assault lawsuit. Just weeks after Allen was accused of sexual battery, assault and false imprisonment in a lawsuit filed by one of his former managers, another accuser claims that the singer secretly filmed their sexual encounter without her consent.

The anonymous woman filed the lawsuit in Tennessee federal court on Friday, June 9, claiming that Allen violated her privacy and continued to engage in sexual contact after she'd revoked her previously given consent.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, only identified as Jane Doe 2, met Allen after he approached her on a plane to Nashville in May of 2022. She later met up with Allen "for a fun evening on the town." They continued to communicate over text and FaceTime.

"Over time, Allen expressed his love for her and told her he could see a future together," the lawsuit says. "He told her he wanted to have children together and that he could see she would make a good stepmother for his children... Plaintiff inquired on several occasions about Allen's wife, but Allen assured her that he and his wife were separated."

Advertisement

After two months of regular conversation over the phone, Joe Doe 2 met up with Allen in Las Vegas months later. She requested that Allen book her a separate bedroom, which he allegedly agreed to. The suit claims that Allen later invited the woman to his room and Jane Doe 2 "willingly joined Allen in the bedroom." However, Jane Doe 2 says she did not give Allen consent to film her and Allen did not inform her that he was filming. In the lawsuit, she also states that she only agreed to sex with a condom.

"He told her he would respect her request," the suit claims. "Yet, as their encounter progressed, Allen penetrated Plaintiff during sex with his penis and without a condom. Allen told Plaintiff he wanted to get her pregnant. Plaintiff said no....He refused."

The woman claims she asked Allen to stop and verbally revoked her consent, but he continued. The suit claims that she later found a phone hidden in the hotel room closet that had been filming the sexual encounter without her knowledge.

"As she walked past the closet in the bedroom, she was surprised when the interior light came on inside the closet," the suit alleges. "She opened the closet door and found a cell phone focused on the bed, recording the scene."

Advertisement

Variety reports that she then took the phone with her, left the hotel room and flew home by herself. She says she then turned the phone in to the authorities and filed a police report.

Jane Doe's attorney, Elizabeth Fegan, told Variety that detectives have contacted her client and she's currently waiting for police to fulfill her records request regarding the investigation.

"Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we've heard from others who share similar experiences. Jane Doe 2's filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behavior. We intend to show it's a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force," Fegan said in a statement. "The law is clear - anyone who has given consent in sexual activity has the right and the ability to revoke consent at any time. Just as no means no, stop means stop. If one participant doesn't stop, it is sexual assault."

Jane Doe 2 is suing Allen for battery, assault, invasion of privacy and emotional distress.

Advertisement

Following the first sexual assault lawsuit, Allen denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the relationship was consensual.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen shared in a statement in May. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship -- one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Allen has since been dropped by his agency and suspended by his record label. He was also removed from the lineup for CMA Fest, which runs from June 8 through June 11 in Nashville.