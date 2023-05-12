Jimmie Allen Suspended From Label, Dropped From CMA Fest Following Allegations of Rape, Sexual Assault and Harrassment

Just hours after Jimmie Allen's former manager filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thurs. May 12, next steps were taken by his label. After the singer was accused of rape, sexual assault and harrassment, his label made the decision to officially suspend him. BBR Music Group released a statement confirming their immediate next steps.

"In light of today's allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately," said the statement. The label is also no longer promoting his latest new single, "Be Alright."

Allen was set to perform at the CMA Fest in Nashville in June, but his name was removed from the lineup on the festival's website. The Country Music Association confirmed to Variety that he has officially been removed from the event and will no longer perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium.

In addition, the country star was removed from giving the commencement speech for Delaware State University's 2023 graduation, in his home state. He was replaced by congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester for the May 12 event.

The lawsuit, filed by a plaintiff only known as Jane Doe, alleges that throughout the 18 months she spent as Allen's day-to-day manager, she was raped and repeatedly sexually assaulted and harrassed. The plaintiff is also suing Allen's former label, her former employer, Wide Open Music, and its founder Ash Bowers. She alleges that she repeatedly informed her employer of the abuse and then later lost her job when Allen was let go from the label.

Amid these allegations, Allen chose not to attend the ACM Awards held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. Though he was not nominated this year, he was Gabby Barrett and Dolly Parton's co-host last year and won Best New Male Artist in 2021.

