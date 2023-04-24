Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Gale Announce Separation, Third Baby on the Way

Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale have announced that they are separating. The "Best Shot" singer updated fans via a statement shared on social media. Allen also shared that he and Gale are expecting their third child.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen wrote. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

Allen and Gale share two children, daughters Zara James, 17 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3. Allen is also dad to son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," Allen continued. "In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Gale shared the same statement on her Instagram.

Allen and Gale, who is a nurse, both grew up in Milton, Delaware. The couple first met through a relative in 2019. They got engaged the same year and tied the knot at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Penn. in 2021. However, the couple later revealed to People that they had a secret ceremony in 2020 on June 18, Allen's birthday.

"I did the whole creeper thing. I would swing by her Facebook and like a couple of pictures on there, like a couple of pictures on Instagram, but I wasn't following her yet. Then we were at my cousin's house -- I was hanging out and she came downstairs. She just got off work, had her little scrubs on, being a nurse," Allen told People in 2021, reflecting on first meeting Gale. "I had this whole thing put together that I was going to say. Smooth Jimmie was ready, but he didn't show up. I ain't say nothing. I just looked at her, said 'Hi,' then put my head down and kept talking to my cousin."

The "Make Me Want To" singer proposed to Alexis in 2019 at Disney World.

"It just happened so fast and we just went full-in, all emotions. I have so much love for him, so much respect. I admire who he is to me and to everybody around him," Gale told People. "When we met, I was just graduating. I had to study for my NCLEX to officially become a nurse. And he took the time, right before he went on tour, to study with me even though he had no idea what he was doing. And it made me realize -- this is someone who really cares about me, who cares about my future even though he's still working on his."