Jerry Springer, Politician Turned Talk Show King, Dies at Age 79

Talk show host Jerry Springer died today (April 27) at age 79. Per Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT, Springer "died peacefully Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago after a bout with cancer."

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," family spokesperson Jene Galvin told the station. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely."

Gerald Norman Springer was born in London on Feb. 13, 1944. His family was in England to escape the Holocaust. He grew up in Queens, New York. A graduate of Northwestern University Law School, Springer entered politics in 1968 while working on Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign. Springer's political involvement culminated in 1977 with his election as the mayor of Cincinnati.

Springer pivoted to broadcasting when he became a political reporter for WLWT. His nightly commentaries won 10 local Emmy awards and were the forerunner to his talk show's "Final Thought" segment.

The talk show Jerry Springer debuted in 1991, with chants of "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry" ringing until 2018. What began as a political-themed series pivoted toward sensationalism in 1994. Scripted drama and violence in line with the edginess of the '90s made the show such a hit that it beat the Oprah Winfrey Show in some markets' ratings. Its popularity spawned the VH1 behind-the-scenes series The Springer Hustle as well as security director Steve Wilkos' own talk show, The Steve Wilkos Show.

Courtroom show Judge Jerry followed, as did hosting gigs for America's Got Talent, The Price is Right Live and the Miss Universe and Miss World pageants.

His final TV appearance came when he was revealed to be the Beetle on the most recent season of The Masked Singer.

