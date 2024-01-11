Jeremy Renner Shares 'Nervous' Selfie From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Set

The actor is back on set following his near-fatal snowplow accident.

One year after a devastating snowplow accident nearly cost him his life, Jeremy Renner has made his return to "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 3, currently filming in Pittsburgh.

Renner, 53, suffered a near-fatal snowplow accident on New Year's Day in 2023, when he was run over by his 14,000-pound snowcat at his Reno, Nevada home. The Marvel star was airlifted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for 30 broken bones, having had his ribcage rebuilt with metal and a titanium rod inserted in his leg. Over the past year, Renner has documented his physical therapy progress on social media.

Now, in his first time back on set in over a year, Renner hopes he's up to the task. On Jan. 10, the actor posted an Instagram selfie from the set of "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 3, alongside the caption:

"Day one on set ... nervous today. Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans."

In the snap, Renner dons the familiar suit-and-tie worn by his "Kingstown" character, Mike McLusky, the unofficial "mayor" of a Michigan town that thrives on the business of mass incarceration. Renner's co-stars Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley and Emma Laird are confirmed to return for Season 3, but it looks like Dianne Wiest will not reprise her role as the McLusky matriarch.

Co-created by "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua ("Training Day"), "Mayor of Kingstown" premiered on Paramount+ in Nov. 2021. Season 2, which aired shortly after Renner's snowplow accident, wrapped in March 2023.

In an interview with CNN last month, Renner expressed his hope to return to the Paramount+ series "ready" and "strong":

"It's been a really wonderful, wonderfully busy year, and I think I'm ready," he told Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's coverage, per THR. "I think I'm strong enough. We'll see. I mean, I literally go back in a week. But I'll be doing my best, trying my hardest."

Renner has been working on an album, "Love & Titanium," inspired by his recovery. The first single, titled "Wait," was released on the one-year anniversary of his accident.

"Music has always been pretty cathartic and healing for me regardless anyway," he shared. "This is more of a narrative of life and death and the recovery of all last year. So it's more of a journal entry so that the music crosses a lot of different genres."

"Mayor of Kingstown" Season 3 is expected to hit Paramount+ sometime in 2025.