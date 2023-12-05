Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Garner Get Competitive During Family Trivia

Kelly Clarkson went head to head with the 'Family Switch' star.

Jennifer Garner promoted her Netflix original film "Family Switch" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" by battling the show's host in a game show-style trivia game titled "One Big Happy."

An unseen and wise-cracking host billed as "God" pit Garner against Kelly Clarkson in a game of six questions about famous television and film families. Garner won, correctly naming theMcCallister family from "Home Alone," the Banks family from "Mary Poppins", "The Addams Family" and National Lampoon's Griswold clan in a competitive yet light-hearted clash. Only a question about the "Brady Bunch" kept Clarkson from getting shut out after she flubbed a response about Steve Urkel.

Because of Garner's win, her side of the studio audience all took home a Vitamix blender.

Garner and "The Office" star Ed Helms co-star in "Family Switch," a Christmas-themed comedy movie in which parents swap bodies with their kids.

During the same "Kelly Clarkson Show" appearance, Clarkson revealed that she first met Garner when they both appeared on "Hollywood Game Night."

"This is when I knew I loved her because she walked up, got up this close and said, 'Kelly Clarkson, I didn't come here to lose'," Clarkson said before rolling a montage from their winning appearance on the show.

Clarkson then sprung on Garner that they'd compete against each other "maybe to see why our team won. Maybe to see who the weakest link is, I don't know."

Garner countered with a spirited "bring it!" before talking about the games she plays with her kids, including Code Names.

Garner also revealed that before she became famous, she often did laundry for her 35 cast mates in a Shakespeare production.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Photos of Her Sons as She Shares Her Family Christmas Tree