Does Jennifer Garner Have a Boyfriend? How the Beloved Star Quietly Found Love With John Miller

It's no secret that Jennifer Garner really went through some drama with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. One of the most high-profile relationships in Hollywood at the time, the couple notoriously called it quits after ten years of marriage and has been focused on co-parenting their three children together ever since -- Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. While Ben has been making headlines for his reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez, Garner has also quietly moved on.

When she's not busy acting in new projects like The Last Thing He Told Me or managing her children's food brand, Once Upon a Farm, she happily spends time with her boyfriend of four years, John Miller. A source told US Weekly that the couple really enjoys keeping things private, unlike Bennifer, who are photographed everywhere from lavish vacations to test-driving fancy new cars.

"You'll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it's just not their style. They're happier being a regular, under-the-radar couple and don't need anyone else's validation to know they're meant to be together."

Who is John Miller?

A far cry from Hollywood, Miller is a businessman, the CEO of CaliBurger and its parent company, CaliGroup. Also an attorney, he previously worked as VP of intellectual property at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from 2004 to 2010. Definitely a change from her marriage to Affleck.

She and Affleck first came together after becoming friends on the sets of Pearl Harbor and Daredevil. The actor even told the New York Times that his failed marriage to Garner was "the biggest regret of my life." So being with someone who doesn't work in entertainment must be a breath of fresh air.

When did these two get together?

Garner's divorce from Affleck had been a long time coming when it was finalized in 2018. The couple had officially been separated since 2015, so it was a few years before she decided to start something new with Miller. Their relationship was announced in 2018 following her divorce. In fact, Miller was also still married at the time they started dating, finalizing his own divorce from ex Caroline Campbell that same year.

Did John and Jen break up?

They did...briefly. In August 2020, the couple called it quits, with insiders saying it was Garner having commitment issues. But the Alias alum and Miller reconciled in spring 2021 and have been together ever since.

"John has shown Jen that he doesn't care about fame and Jen really likes that about him," a source told Entertainment Tonight following the reconciliation. "He is a down-to-earth, hardworking guy and they have a strong, natural connection. They relate to each other because they are both very hands-on parents who love their children very much. John has made a big effort to be in Jen's life and they're rekindling their relationship."

They are both parents

Miller also knows what it's like to co-parent as he shares two children of his own with his ex-wife. Though he and Garner have been seen together from time to time, they seem to be committed to keeping their kids away from the paparazzi for the most part. About as normal as you can get by Hollywood standards.

"Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It's a loving, healthy relationship," a source said of the couple when they first came together.

It's all about timing, but apparently, their reconciliation had nothing to do with Ben and J. Lo rekindling things.

"She's trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben's love life. Her focus is always on the kids' happiness and Ben being a good father," an insider told E! News.

