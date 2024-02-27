Jelly Roll Has a Warning for Fans Ahead of 2024 Tour Dates

As Jelly Roll's star continues to rise in country music and beyond, so do the chances that his fans will get ripped off by ticket scalpers. The "Save Me" singer addressed this on Saturday (Feb. 24) via a Facebook post.

"Hey y'all! I've seen a lot of comments and messages about tickets for the Beautifully Broken Tour — I want to take a moment to give y'all the facts as I know them to be," Jelly Roll's post began.

"The pre-sale for my fans starts Tuesday (Feb. 27) at 10a.m. local time for each venue and ends [Thursday (Feb. 29)] at 10 p.m. local time for each venue," he wrote. "The way to get a presale code is to go to my website JellyRoll615.com and sign up for the show you want to attend."

Jelly Roll then got to the meat of the matter by criticizing those selling tickets at absurd prices.

"Some people have said they already purchased tickets from websites like Stubhub and other 3rd party ticketing websites," the post continued. "If you did, you purchased tickets that haven't been released yet and paid way more than you could've gotten them for at pre-sale.

"Ticket prices start at $39.50 I want to keep prices affordable and I want y'all to come enjoy a Jelly Roll show, whether it's your first time or 100th time — thank y'all!" he continued. "I know what you go through to get the tickets, a baby sitter, a ride to the venue, pay for parking, get a hotel room, buy merch — it all [adds] up and it's not always easy. I see you and appreciate y'all, I will always keep tickets affordable for my fans. These tickets will sell very quickly, sign up for the presale and be ready on Tuesday!"

Jelly Roll then reiterated that he's "not charging $3,500 per ticket for floor seats."

"It's the scalpers and [third] party resellers," he concluded. "The only way to truly stop this is to not buy the tickets from those websites!"