jelly-roll-surprises-vietnam-veteran-at-his-concert-by-inviting-him-backstage

Jelly Roll recently revealed he made good on a promise to a Vietnam Veteran in attendance at one of his concerts last year. Jelly Roll has a history of dedication to supporting veterans in attendance at his shows. During a tour stop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas last summer as part of the Backroad Baptism Tour, the artist spotted a veteran in the audience.

Fan footage captured this moment. "This gentleman right here has a Vietnam veteran hat on, and he has been standing right here and rocking with me all night long," Jelly Roll was seen saying.

The veteran returned the salute to Jelly Roll following an expression of gratitude for their service to the country.

"I'll tell you this, you'll never buy another ticket to my show," Jelly Roll promised the veteran. "I'm going to get my people with you. You are welcome forever. Thank you."

Jelly Roll Recently Revealed He Talked to the Veteran Backstage for an Hour

However, the story didn't end there. During an interview with Us Weekly about memorable fan encounters, Jelly Roll reminisced about that veteran. He shared that he had a conversation with this man following the show.

"Last year in Las Vegas there was a veteran in his 70s with his wife - I knew he was a veteran because the hat he was wearing said so, he was very proud," Jelly Roll recalled.

It turns out that the moment may have meant more to Jelly Roll than his fan.

"Seeing that man and his wife enjoy the concert was one of the most surreal moments of the tour," Jelly Roll added. "I was proud to have him as a fan. I asked security to bring him backstage and we talked for close to an hour - it really meant a lot to me."

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Megan Moroney are the top nominees for the upcoming 2024 CMT Music Awards, each receiving three nominations. Jelly Roll was the most-awarded artist last year with three wins, while Johnson held that title in 2022 with two wins.

In the Video of the Year category, 16 nominees will compete in the initial round of voting. Jelly Roll is a first-time nominee in this category, along with Jordan Davis and Parmalee. Kane Brown, last year's winner for "Thank God," now seeks a consecutive win with "Nothing Compares to You" featuring Mickey Guyton.