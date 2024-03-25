Jelly Roll Says His Daughter Was "Bitter" About His Career For A While: "It Took Her Father Away"

Jelly Roll has a close relationship with his daughter Bailee Ann, previously discussing how she put him on the path to redemption. However, the country artist said her daughter has had a mixed reception to his career.

"Bailee Ann's 15, and I think she just now kind of 'gets it,'" Jelly Roll told Taste of Country. "I think even her relationship with music has changed in the last couple of years."

Previously, Jelly Roll's daughter felt bitter about his music career. In particular, she didn't like that it took her father away for extended periods of time.

I think for a while she loved it, but she was like maybe a little bitter about it because it took her father away from her," he said, "So she looked at this thing like, 'This thing's really cool and it helps out family and all this other stuff, but this dude is also gone 200 days a year because of it.'"

However, Bailee Ann has come to see his career in a new light. She's grown to appreciate how it has changed his and her life for the better.

"Now, she's like, 'This is the coolest thing ever, I get to fly to see him in New York, I get to fly to see him in L.A.'" he said. As far as his son Noah, Jelly Roll said he doesn't have many thoughts on the matter. "Right now, my son's young enough where he is like, 'Is there a box I can play with?'"

Jelly Roll's Daughter Saved Him

Previously, Jelly Roll has talked about how having a daughter put him on the path to becoming a musician. His documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me explored this redemption. He said, "If I wasn't a musician, I'd be dead for sure. Or in prison doing life. I was in and out of juvenile my whole childhood, almost." The musician was in jail when he learned that his daughter was born. "My daughter saved my life and she doesn't even know it."

Over the years, he's continued to turn to his daughter for strength.

"On more than one occasion, my daughter was a divine intervention in my life," Jelly Roll said. "I think I lived an extremely selfish life until that moment. I think it was the first time in my whole life that I thought about putting somebody in front of me. In that moment, I made a promise with her that I had to be there for her. It's almost like something clicked right then."