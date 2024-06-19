Jelly Roll Says He Got Infections From Bad Tattoos In The Past

Jelly Roll is known for his tattoos. The country singer has tats all over his body including on his face and neck. However, those tattoos didn't come without a sacrifice, and we're not just talking money. The singer confessed that he got some pretty nasty infections from tattoos through his life.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Jelly Roll said that some of his tattoos were done in unhygienic conditions. As such, he ended up with staph infections. According to the singer, he wanted a face tattoo ever since he was young. However, professional artists refused to give him a face tattoo at the time.

The singer ended up getting his first face tattoo while in jail. He got other tattoos while locked up, and they didn't always end well. "I've gotten staph infections from bad tattoos," he said. "I learned nothing. You talk about bull-headed. And I still went back to the same guy that gave me the staph infection!"

"It's crazy what you'll do," he added. "It's next-level crazy."

Jelly Roll Hated His Tattoos

It comes after Jelly Roll opened up about his tattoos in an interview with GQ. He previously said that he hated most of his tattoos. He said at the time, "I regret 98% of these tattoos, 97, almost all of them. Like core philosophies are rooted in my life when I was 17 and now I'm 40, I'm like, 'What the f—- was I thinking?'" He said that he "hated them all."

However, Jelly Roll said that he doesn't regret any of the tattoos on his face. He said, "That's probably one of the few I'd keep. I love my cross, I love my slash. It's these ..." The singer held up his arm.

He explained that he once got a tattoo in exchange for drugs. He said, "I have a tattoo on my arm that I gave somebody a quarter sack of bad weed for. And it looks like a quarter sack of bad weed tattoo." Jelly Roll said that his tattoos look good as a cluster, but he said that individually they're pretty bad. He urged people not to look too close.

"It's just bad art," he confessed. "There's no other way to say it."