Jelly Roll Interview Goes Off The Rails After He's Asked What He Does In The Nude

Never change, Jelly Roll! Never change! The artist recently flubbed his way through an interview before deciding that he's done talking when questioned about what he does in the nude.

In recent interview with KMLE Country Radio, Jelly Roll opened up about his sleeping habits, but he ended up putting his foot in his mouth. Interviewer Gabe Mercer asked him, "Fill in the blank, I like to (blank) in the nude."

Taken back by the question, Jelly Roll said, "I love to...oh goodness. Sleep, no, I sleep half nude." The artist then tried to explain what he meant. The interviewer asked if he slept in his boxers "in case there is a fire," but Jelly Roll said he likes the comfort because he likes to put his hand in his pants.

He said, "I put my hands in my pockets all the time, but in my sleep, it's my trousers... it's like a pocket. The little thing wraps around your wrist it's comfort." The singer then tried to specify that he meant the elastic band, but realizing, he was just digging himself deeper, Jelly Roll shut down the interview. He said, "No, no, that sounded bad. Not the little thing...I'm done with this interview. I'm signing off, y'all. This went south. F***, this did not come off right."

Jelly Roll Abandons Interview

That's why fans love him. He's instantly relatable to his fanbase. One person wrote, "Oh my, Jelly!!! ? I love the absolute genuine smile and description of that! He is so humble and positive!!!"

Another commented, "Love Jelly lol he's the best!! Love how humble and kind he is I bet I could kick it and laugh." Yet another wrote, "

How can anyone not love this man? He's adorable, and super genuine and kind. Great sense of humor, and can easily laugh at himself. Has a great voice as well. What a guy!?"

The singer recently opened up about his weight loss journey as well as the origins of his name. Jelly Roll has dropped 70 pounds.

"I'm probably down 70-something pounds," the artist said. "I've been really kicking a—, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna. Six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now. I feel really good. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour