Jelly Roll Instantly Bonds with Fan's Baby in Adorable Video

Footage of Jelly Roll getting a baby to stare at him in awe has recently gone viral, amassing over three million views and counting. When some fans bumped into the rapper and country singer near his tour bus, Jelly instantly lets his guard down, tenderly interacting with one of the fans' baby girls.

"Well hello," Jelly Roll says in the footage, his face brightened with a huge grin as he holds the infant. "Hello there!" The baby's mother, Candace Bagwell, shared two videos on TikTok capturing a casual conversation with the singer, who also offered a few minutes of complimentary toddler entertainment.

Jelly Roll mentions staying out of trouble and refers to a beautiful wise baby, addressing presumably the father, who then shares they have another child on the way.

"Oh, we are cooking one! Let's go!" Jelly Roll blurts out, grinning.

Fans React to Jelly Roll's Fatherly Ways Kicking in with a Baby

Of course, fans flooded the comments over the cute footage of the baby transfixed by Jelly Roll. "Even babies like Jelly Roll," on TikTok denizen wrote. One fan is convinced the baby recognizes the artist. "The cutest ever. And she's staring at him like ITS JELLY ROLL," they quipped.

Other fans straight up wanted to swap places with the baby. "I'm not a hugger AT ALL but I want Jelly to pick me up and hug me so bad," a fan gushed. "[There's] not very many celebs I'd want to meet but I'd love to meet Jelly Roll," another TikTok user agreed. "He and Bunny seem like the sweetest people in the world," they added.

However, other fans couldn't help but have a little fun with the Jelly Roll's adorable baby meeting. "That baby thinking, 'your mom lets you play with markers, no fair!'", a TikTok user joked.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll might be in the running for the perfect "dad job" for an entertainer. Outgoing American Idol judge Katy Perry thinks the "Halfway to Hell" hitmaker would be her ideal replacement.

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," Perry recently told E! News. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

"So I love him," Perry continued. "And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"

In the meantime, Jelly Roll's "Beautifully Broken" Tour is set to commence on August 27 in Salt Lake City.