Jelly Roll Gets Support From Unexpected Source After He Quit Social Media Due To Bullying

Jelly Roll recently left social media after online trolls bullied him about his weight. Now, the country singer is getting support from an unexpected source — Flavor Flav. The rapper and Jelly Roll are good friends.

Flavor Flav hopped on TikTok to bash the haters in a video asking how dare people criticize Jelly Roll. He said, "How dare y'all try to judge my man about his weight and his character... This man's music has been giving a lot of people hope that's stranded in the streets, locked up in jails, people that's on drugs."

He continued, also calling Jelly Roll one of the nicest people he's ever met. He said, "And let me tell you something. On a personal note, Jelly Roll is one of the nicest, I mean one of the absolute nicest men on the planet that y'all would ever want to know. And a lot of people would love to be like Jelly Roll."

Flavor Flav continued saying that haters should take a good look at themselves. He said, "So for all of y'all that's trying to judge my boy Jelly Roll, I think y'all need to take a step back and judge yourselves. Because y'all judging him is not going to stop him from being successful. Power to you, Jelly Roll."

@flavorflav Y’all gone and bullied THE NICEST person off social media ? ♬ original sound - Flavor Flav

Jelly Roll Left Social Media

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO first broke the news that the singer was leaving social media. She said online critics had been ridiculing the singer about his weight, and it proved to be a bit too much for him. She said, "My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f*cking weight. And that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."

The singer felt very hurt by some of the comments that he was seeing. The singer has also been on a personal journey to lose weight, dropping 70 plus pounds recently. "My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm gonna have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him," she said. "The internet can say whatever the f*ck they want about you, and they say, 'Well you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f*ck we're not..."

Bunnie also continued, saying, "Do you know how many people kill themselves from being bullied a year? Enough is enough. Don't bully people, because you never know where they are mentally."