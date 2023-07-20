Jelly Roll, Spouse Bunnie XO Fulfill Cancer Patient's Dying Wish

Country star Jelly Roll and his spouse Bunnie XO, host of the podcast Dumb Blonde, granted a wish for a Nashville, Tenn. woman with cancer.

With help from the James Bess Foundation, which per its website "grants Final Dreams for adults between the ages of 21-65 battling a terminal illness," the couple spent time on Wednesday (July 19) with Suzanne Durham.

Footage shared on TikTok on July 8 by the James Bess Foundation introduces us to 65-year-old Durham, a former house manager for women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. She reveals that her dying wish is to meet Jelly Roll and see him in concert. In the comments, Bunnie XO wrote, "we can def make this happen."

One week later, Durham's dream came true, with Jellyroll bringing a special version of his show to her. Jelly Roll and an acoustic guitarist led Durham and her friends through a singalong of the Eagles' "Take It Easy" and Alan Jackson's "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow." Additional videos show Jelly Roll performing his own material, including "Creature."

"As soon as we saw her video that was the first thing we wanted to do, was definitely make this lady's wish come true," Bunnie XO shared in a separate post. "When I tell you it was chicken soup for the soul and everything I needed at that moment, God really works in mysterious ways, because just seeing this woman that has been given, I believe, five months to live, who has spent her entire life trying to help other people...that's what life is all about.

"We never know when our last breath on earth is here," she continued. "If you want to waste your time spreading toxicity and dwelling on things that don't f-king matter and don't inspire people, I would much rather inspire people than impress people. I want to leave here with people being like, 'Dude. She touched my life. She helped me out of a dark spot.' That's what I want to do. And that's what I live for. I don't care what anybody has to say about me. If they like me, if they don't like me, cool. Don't care. Cause you know what? If Suzanne was given five months to live and she chose to live her last five months inspiring people, that alone is enough motivation for me to want to do the same."