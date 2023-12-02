Bunnie XO Has Duet Aspirations With Her Spouse, Jelly Roll

During a November episode of Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, she playfully jousted with her spouse, country superstar Jelly Roll, about his unwillingness to record a couple's duet, à la Kane and Katelyn Brown's "Thank God."

""I have asked you to do a duet for years. Before any of these f—king couples were doing it. And you know what you told me? You said, 'No. With my luck, you'll f—king outshine me,'" Bunnie XO said.

"It's what you do with everything we do," Jelly Roll responded. "I've become an accessory. I'm like another Chachi in your life."

To hear Bunnie XO sing solo, revisit "Bring Your Package to Me (Christmas Screw)," a NSFW parody of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You." Jelly Roll and his daughter Bailee Ann play hilarious roles in its music video.

On the same week that Jelly Roll won New Artist of the Year from the CMA Awards, he learned that he'd been nominated for the prestigious, all-genre Grammy Award for Best New Artist. It's one of the Recording Academy's Big Four categories, along with Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Jelly Roll responded to the Nov. 10 news on social media with an emotional and candid video.

"I'm not sure if I'll post this or not because I'm so emotional, but the greatest honor an artist can ever hear is that they've been nominated for a Grammy," he said. "And I got to hear that this morning. I haven't cried like this since my daddy died. I tried to make this video seven times, y'all."

Another act that performed Nov. 8 on the CMA Awards broadcast, The War and Treaty picked up a Best New Artist nomination, as did Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan and Victoria Monét.