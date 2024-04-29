Jelly Roll Breaks Silence About Cyberbullying And Reveals Real Reason He Left Social Media

Jelly Roll recently left social media due to cyberbullying. Now, the singer is breaking his silence on the issue and opening up about the real reason he left.

Speaking with Variety, Jelly Roll said he plans to eventually return to social media, but right now he's focused on his music. The singer recently honored Toby Keith at Stagecoach. He said, "Oh man. I'm sure I'll be back, but right now I'm not thinking about anything but just how I'm gonna honor the TK Foundation and Toby's family. And we've got bigger fish to fry, man. I don't hate social media. And..."

He also further elaborated on why he left. Jelly Roll revealed that it wasn't just because of cyberbullying. He said that he became addicted to social media and was wasting a lot of time focused on it. He said he realized he needed a break.

Jelly Roll said, "I probably shouldn't elaborate on this because nobody on my team wants me to, but I don't have a problem with social media. And it wasn't just bullying that did it. It was not only the toxicity of social media, but the addiction of it. I was becoming too busy to waste hours of my life scrolling. I can honestly say that I've been off social media for a few months now and I've never felt better or healthier mentally — never felt more clearheaded. I've also never had less of an idea what was going on in the world, but I tell you what, I'm definitely not coming back before the election. Bad joke."

Jelly Roll Thanks Flavor Flav For Support

He further thanked his friend Flavor Flav for coming to his aid on social media. He said, "He's a sweet human, man. His wife is just salt of the earth. I met their whole family again last night. I've gotten to really spend some time with Flav and his family, and they're real, real salt of the earth."

Flavor Flav previously defended the singer on social media. He said, "How dare y'all try to judge my man about his weight and his character... This man's music has been giving a lot of people hope that's stranded in the streets, locked up in jails, people that's on drugs."

The rapper called Jelly Roll a true inspiration. He said, "And let me tell you something. On a personal note, Jelly Roll is one of the nicest, I mean one of the absolute nicest men on the planet that y'all would ever want to know. And a lot of people would love to be like Jelly Roll."

He continued, "So for all of y'all that's trying to judge my boy Jelly Roll, I think y'all need to take a step back and judge yourselves. Because y'all judging him is not going to stop him from being successful. Power to you, Jelly Roll."