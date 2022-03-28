Country singer Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, according to a statement from his publicist. He was 58.

Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon, the singer was born in Tulsa, Okla., on December 16, 1963. Carson formed a band in Rogers, Ark. and later moved to Branson, Mo., where he wrote songs and performed locally before moving to Nashville.

After he arrived in Music City, Carson began recording demos. He signed a recording contract at Curb Records and released his first charting song "Yeah Buddy" in 1995.

Carson was known for a string of country hits, including the No. 1 hit "Not On Your Love," "The Car" and "Holdin' Onto Somethin'." He released three studio albums.

Carson retired from the music businesss in 2009 to become a law enforcement officer with Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee.

In 2019, he returned to music, signing a singles deal with MC1 Nashville to release previously recorded song "God Save The World." Most recently, Carson had signed with Encore Music and was in the studio with Buddy Hyatt working on a new album, which included duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, Mark Wills and Craig Morgan.

Jeff Carson is survived by his wife Kim Cooper Carson, son Dayton Grei Herndon Carson, mother Virginia Norton, brother Steve Herndon, sister Karen Spurlock, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.